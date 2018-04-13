Police looking for parents of boy found in Bartram Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for the parents of a boy found Friday afternoon at the Verano at Bartram Park complex. The boy is about 3.5 feet tall with red hair believed to between 5 and 7 years old. He is wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

According to a Facebook post, the boy knocked on a door about 1:30 p.m. asking for bread because he was hungry.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has boy and is asking for help locating his parents.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene and will have updates as soon as any new information is available.

