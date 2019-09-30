Police: Man arrested in attempted bank robbery, credit union holdup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested in connection with an attempted bank robbery and a robbery at another financial institution within a span of two hours Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Javontae Snype, 21, is charged with two counts of robbery.

Officers responded about 11 a.m. Saturday to an attempted robbery at the BBVA Compass bank on Monument Road in the Regency area. Police said a man stood in line before handing a teller a note demanding money. Police said the man took off without receiving any money.

About two hours later, according to the Sheriff's Office, the man went into the Vystar Credit Union on Main Street North at East Seventh Street, handed the teller a note demanding money and took off with an unknown amount of money.

Investigators said they identified the suspect in both holdups as Snype, who was taken into custody.

Snype was booked just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday into the Duval County jail, where he remained on $150,000 bond as of early Monday evening, according to online jail records.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.