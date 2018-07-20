Police: Man carjacked at gunpoint on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was carjacked at gunpoint early Friday morning on the city's Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about midnight near the intersection of Lem Turner Road and Prospect Street.

A 38-year-old man told police he was driving to meet his cousin when he stopped on a side street.

That's when, police said, a man wearing all black walked up the driver's side window, pointed a handgun at the driver and told him to get out.

Police said the armed man then grabbed the driver's cellphone and demanded money before driving off in the victim's black 2016 Kia Sorento.

According to the police report, the carjacker was described as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone who sees the Kia or who has any information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

