Police: Man robbed, shot on Jacksonville's Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was robbed and then shot Friday night on the city's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported about 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Barnes Road South near University Boulevard West.

Shortly after, police said, a man was dropped off a Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, later told police that an unknown man took his wallet and then shot him.

Robbery detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

