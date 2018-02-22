Police: Man shot, injured in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man shot and injured Wednesday night in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to a shooting on Seminary Street off Kings Road, near Edward Waters College.

Police learned a man had been shot and then taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At least six bullet holes could be seen in a back window of a white SUV at the scene. When asked about the bullet holes, police responded by saying, "The investigation is ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.