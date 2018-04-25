Police: Man sought after Jacksonville nightclub set on fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police released surveillance video Wednesday in the hopes of finding out who set fire to a nightclub on Jacksonville's Southside earlier this month.

The video marks the latest development in the Sheriff's Office's investigation into the April 15 arson that took place at Truth, which is located on Beach Boulevard near St. Johns Bluff Road.

A man can be seen in the video exiting a Nissan sedan shortly after 6:15 a.m., walking over to the building and starting the fire. Afterward, he gets into the vehicle and drives off.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man seen in the video is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

ARSON SUSPECT SOUGHT - Please RT - Occurred April 15, 2018 at 6:15 a.m. in the 11000 block of Beach Boulevard. If you know who this suspect is, call #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/wlZhpANrw7 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 25, 2018

