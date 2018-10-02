Police: Man sought in Northwest Jacksonville home burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for an 18-year-old man in connection with a Northwest Jacksonville home burglary that happened in July, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnny Deangelo White, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On July 19, officers responded to a burglary reported at a home on West 32nd Street, just south of Golfair Boulevard.

Investigators said they learned that the suspect, who police later identified as White, cut the power to the home and entered through a side window after breaking it.

White was described by police as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

