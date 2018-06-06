Police: Man used pen, paper to try and rob Jacksonville Starbucks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - File this in the category for one of the sorriest robbery attempts ever.

Jacksonville police are asking for help identifying a man they said tried to rob a Starbucks on May 20 in the Lakewood area.

The man's weapon of choice was a pen, which investigators said he obtained only after requesting it from an employee in the store.

Then, in the time it would take a barista to pour an iced coffee, the man walked into the restroom without even placing an order.

When he returned, the man was holding a sheet of paper, which did not contain any beverage orders, but did contain a demand for money.

PHOTOS: Man wanted for trying to rob Starbucks, police say

Without giving much thought to the man's request, the barista refused to hand over any money. In response, the man left the business, but vowed to return.

As of Wednesday, the man had not returned as promised.

Anyone who can identify the man caught on surveillance camera is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

