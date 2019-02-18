Police name 14-year-old killed in quadruple shooting at park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have identified the 14-year-old boy and 24-year-old man killed Thursday evening when investigators say some people with guns who showed up to watch a fight between two women began shooting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office website identifies Denim Jorey Williams as the teenager who was killed. News4Jax had already learned that Titus Mobley, the father of a 2-year-old girl, was the other person who died that night. Two other victims, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in the legs and are expected to recover, according to police.

According to News4Jax records, Williams was the third juvenile killed in gun violence in Jacksonville in the first six weeks of 2019. There were only seven juveniles killed by gunfire in Jacksonville in all of 2018.

Police said these shootings grew out of a fight on the basketball court of Elizabeth Powell Park on Redpoll Avenue, just west of New Kings Road. It's not known why several spectators opened fire in the park just before 7 p.m.

Mobley's girlfriend of nine years described him as a loving father who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Sheriff's Office has not named any suspects or said any arrests were made. After the shooting, homicide detectives asked anyone who was at the park Thursday night or who has with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.