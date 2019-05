JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was shot Friday night in the Mixon Town neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported about 7:20 p.m. on Nixon Street, north of Interstate 10 and south of McCoy Creek Boulevard.

There's no word yet on the extent of the person's injuries.

Police are expected to provide more details at a news briefing later this evening.

