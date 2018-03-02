Man shot, injured in Northwest Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the leg Thursday night in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. to reports of gunshots on Grothe Street at Myrtle Avenue, just north of Kings Road.

When they arrived, police found a man in his 20s who had been shot in the leg. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said ShotSpotter is in the area, and they're using that as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

