Police: Pickpurse pilfers credit cards from unwary Panera patrons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police on Tuesday arrested a Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing credit cards out of Panera Bread customers' purses.

Lakeisha Spotwood, 32, of Philadelphia, was booked just before 9 p.m. Tuesday into the Duval County jail on three felony counts of fraudulent or illegal use of credit cards to obtain goods $300 and one misdemeanor count of resisting police without violence, according to online jail records.

News4Jax on Thursday obtained three arrest reports that show credit cards were swiped Tuesday from a woman at the Panera Bread location on Midtown Parkway at the St. Johns Town Center and from two women at the Panera restaurant on Baymeadows Road.

According to the reports, Spotwood snatched credit cards from purses hanging on chairs at the restaurants. In each case, the reports show, the victim was unaware until she got a message from the bank or credit card company that suspicious purchases were being made on her card.

Police said they took Spotwood into custody later that day at the Avenues Mall, still holding purchases she had made. As she was being taken to a police vehicle and being locked in handcuffs, according to one of the reports, Spotwood tried to break free and run off, but an officer quickly placed her on the ground and then took her to jail.

One of the reports noted that Spotwood has an outstanding warrant for her arrest for credit card fraud out of Pennsylvania.

