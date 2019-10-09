Recognize them? Police searching for Westside robbery suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for two men after a robbery on Jacksonville's Westside.

Police said the duo robbed a business on 103rd Street near the intersection of Hillman Drive. Officers did not specify the exact business.

According to the police, one of the men displayed a firearm. Both men fled on foot.

There was no information as to when the robbery took place.

If you recognize either of the people in the photos, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

