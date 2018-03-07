Jacksonville police search for man accused of armed rape in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who raped a woman in the Springfield area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday night.

The armed sexual battery was recently reported in the morning hours near West 8th Street, between Boulevard and North Laura streets.

Police said a black man with a mustache approached a woman, displayed a box cutter and forced sexual intercourse before running south toward West 7th Street.

The man was reportedly wearing a light yellow polo-style shirt and blue jeans at the time of the attack.

Police released a composite sketch of the man, based on the victim's description.

Anyone who recognizes the man depicted in the sketch is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

