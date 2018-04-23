Police report suggests Southside Jacksonville home invasion was not random

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New details in a police report suggest a home invasion last week on Jacksonville's Southside was not random.

A 36-year-old homeowner told police he was shocked by a Taser, tied up and beaten by two home invaders Thursday morning at his house in the Riverbrook neighborhood, just off of Glen Kernan Parkway.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report obtained by News4Jax on Monday, the homeowner, who was taking his son to school, and his wife had left in separate cars that morning, leaving the couple's 19-year-old daughter home.

Police said the teenage girl was sleeping when two men came in, tied her up and waited for the homeowner to return.

The homeowner told police the two men had gained entry to his safe, where they found $20,000 in cash and two guns. Police said one of the two stole the homeowner's motorcycle.

A neighbor told police that he had seen two men driving in the neighborhood at about the same time the day before, seemingly casing the victim's home.

The beating the homeowner suffered left him with a skull fracture and a broken hand. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

