'Lil D' arrested after victim of shootout near Stanton dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with Friday's shootout in the Durkeeville neighborhood that prompted a lockdown at nearby Stanton College Preparatory School, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday that 19-year-old Raynard Hayward died in the gunfire and Deonte Clark, also known as Lil D, was arrested. Police did not provide an age or any other information about Clark. He is not currently shown in the jail database.

According to police, ShotSpotter detected five gunshots at West 16th Street and Myrtle Avenue about 11:30 a.m. The police investigation of the crime scene stretched for blocks, past homes, a store, a church and the city's top academic magnet high school.

Police said two men shot in the exchange were taken to UF Health Jacksonville in private cars, but they had no information at the time about the extent of their injuries.

"Stanton is close by, but the school’s grounds were never involved and there was never a threat to the school in any way," Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Lt. Alan Parker said.

This was the first of three shootings reported Friday in Jacksonville. Police said a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near Tallyrand, and another person was shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city's Southside.

