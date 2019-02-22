Police investigate 1 shot in Durkeville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was shot Friday morning on West 16 Street near Myrtle Avenue, prompting a lockdown at nearby Stanton College Preparatory School.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirms one shot.

Several officers could be seen at two separate crime scenes in the Durkeville neighborhood. Crime scene tape was set up in two areas, and a Duval County School Board police car is at one of the scenes.

Stanton College Preparatory School, located just three blocks away, was placed under a code red lockdown. A Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman said the students are safe and the lockdown is precautionary. Parents are asked to not come to the school because of police activity in the area.

News4Jax has crews at the scene. This article will be updated as more information is received on this developing story.

