JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police responded Tuesday evening to a Southside apartment complex.

Officers could be seen putting up police tap about 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on Old Kings Road, just south of Baymeadows Road.

It's unclear why officers were called there.

News4Jax is at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.