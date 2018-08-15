Police seeking man who held-up Southside restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police released a photo of the man who they said robbed the Tunis Seafood, Wings and Subs on Emerson Street last Thursday afternoon, hoping someone can help identify him.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the robber entered the restaurant at the corner of Emerson and St. Augustine Road about 4 p.m., approached the counter and handed an employee a note demanding money. He then displayed a gun and told her to put the money in a bag.

Police said the employee complied and the suspect fled the area on foot.

Anyone who has any information about the robbery or the person in the photos above is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

