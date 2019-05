JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting late Monday afternoon in the Royal Terrace neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville.

The shooting was reported just before 4:45 p.m. on West 41st Street, near the intersection of West 45th Street and Moncrief Road.

A neighbor told News4Jax he heard at least three gunshots around that time.

The Sheriff's Office is expected to provide more details at a 6 p.m. news briefing.

