Police: Smell of marijuana coming from shipping box leads to man's arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Tuesday arrested a Jacksonville man accused of marijuana smuggling after the smell coming from the shipping box caught the attention of an apartment manager, according to an arrest report.

Stephen Hinds, 27, is charged with smuggling marijuana into the state.

The manager of the apartment on 103rd Street called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to come check out the package, which was addressed to Hinds, the arrest report said.

When officers questioned Hinds about it, according to the arrest report, he said he’d been looking for it and had called the Post Office to see where it was delivered.

Police said they asked him what was in it and he told them a board game from his aunt in California.

He gave them permission to open the package and was promptly arrested, the report said.

