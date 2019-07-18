Police: Teacher charged with DUI hit tree with child in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teacher at Kernan Middle School was arrested and charged with DUI after he crashed into a tree with a child in the car, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Giaimo, 32, was arrested Sunday night after the crash on Mandarin Road. According to his arrest report, Giaimo told police he had "maybe four to five beers" before leaving his friend's house.

Giaimo told police he was going too fast when he hit the tree, the report said. An officer said the odor of alcohol on Giaimo was "overwhelming."

According to the arrest report, Giaimo was given a field sobriety test, which showed numerous indicators of impairment. The report said one person at the scene was transported to a hospital for a head injury, but it did not specify who.

A statement from Duval County Public Schools reads:

"With school being out for summer break, the teacher is not in the classroom. We will follow-up with you when the Professional Standards investigation is closed."

