Police told men wearing bandannas opened fire from car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men, including one wanted for arrest on a sexual battery charge, were shot Monday night in a Jacksonville neighborhood by a group of men wearing red bandannas who were riding in a car, witnesses told police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating the drive-by shooting that took place just after 7 p.m. on East 22nd Street in the Longbranch neighborhood. One victim was taken to UF Health Jacksonville by witnesses and the other taken to a nearby fire station, where he was taken to UF Health by rescue personnel.

The names and ages of the victims were not released, but one of them was arrested at the hospital on an outstanding warrant for sexual battery and grand theft. The police report indicates he is also a person of interest by the sexual assault unit.

Police did not have anyone in custody but said they were looking for a white, four-door compact sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or call JSO at 904-630-0500 or send an email to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

