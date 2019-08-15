Police trying to identify man whose remains were found in woods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As police investigate a man's death, they're asking for the public's help in identifying him.

On April 12, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police responded to Interstate Center Drive, just south of Dunn Avenue at Interstate 95 in the Highlands area of the Northside. Police said they found a body in the late stages of decomposition in a wooded area.

"Following investigative efforts and medical and forensic examinations, there is no foul play suspected," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Police described the person whose remains were found as a white man between 33 and 42 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, being an average weight and having black hair. Police said he was possibly a transient.

The Sheriff's Office also released sketches that had been rendered as a possible likeness of the man before his death.

Anyone who has any information about the identity of the man or who may recognize the man depicted in the sketches is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

