Police: Twice-convicted felon & gang member arrested again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A twice-convicted felon and documented gang member was back in jail Wednesday after being released from prison earlier this year, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Demontre Bryant, 21, was released from prison after serving time for armed burglary, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Bryant ran from an officer in Northwest Jacksonville on Tuesday night and was seen throwing a firearm. Bryant was arrested after a foot pursuit.

Investigators said the firearm Bryant was carrying was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the Mandarin area. Bryant told officers he bought it from "some guy" on the street for $250, the Sheriff's Office said.

Bryant was held on a $44,000 bond. He was charged with:

Carrying a concealed firearm

Dealing in stolen property​

Loitering

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Resisting police

