Police warn of daylight vehicle burglaries on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After several vehicles parked at boat ramps and other public areas along Heckscher Drive had their windows smashed and belongings stolen recently, Jacksonville police have issued a warning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said these incidents have occurred during daytime hours.

"We would ask citizens to be mindful when visiting these areas and look out for anything suspicious;," Public Information Officer Christian Hancock said in a release. "Also, refrain from leaving valuables inside of vehicles."

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.