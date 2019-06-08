Woman arrested after children left at Westside mobile home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after leaving multiple children at a mobile home, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

Elizabeth Grogan, 28, is charged with child neglect.

An officer went to the mobile home on 103rd Street on the Westside to do a well-being check at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday and said the children answered the door.

While the officer spoke to them, a man, who appeared to have just woken up, came out of a bedroom and told the officer that Grogan was the mother of the children and he didn’t know she and another man were gone, but that they were probably out getting drugs, according to the arrest report. He told the officer Grogan leaves the kids unsupervised regularly.

A neighbor told the officer the same thing. That neighbor also said there was one occasion last month when she saw Grogan passed out in a car with a needle in her arm. She said the children were also in the car.

“You need those kinds of neighbors to have a fruitful neighborhood, so in this case, the nosy neighbor paid off," said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson.

According to the arrest report, the officer saw a blow-up mattress on the floor in the living room of the home and several blankets on the ground where it appeared the children may sleep. The kitchen counter had a knife and fork on the ledge within reach of a small child, the report noted.

Grogan arrived back at the home at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday and was arrested.

As of Friday evening, Grogan remained in the Duval County jail on $1,500 bond, according to online jail records.

Grogan was arrested in 2018 on drug charges. According to that arrest report, she told the officer she was fighting with her mother, who wouldn’t return her children because of her drug problem. Duval County court records show adjudication was withheld in that case.

