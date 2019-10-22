Police: Woman arrested after man shot at Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested in connection with a shooting early Friday morning at a home on the city's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Shaquila Duhart, 32, is charged with attempted felony murder.

Officers responded about 3:15 a.m. Friday to Seaboard Avenue, where police said a man was shot in the stomach. Police said the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to an arrest report, a witness told police that Duhart and the man had gotten into an argument after he had been out all night.

Three children were in the house at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt, a police report shows.

As of early Tuesday evening, Duhart was being held in the Duval County on $250,000 bond, online jail records show.

