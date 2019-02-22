Police: Foul play suspected after woman found dead in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was found dead inside a car at a Westside apartment complex on Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The death was reported just before 6 p.m. at the Preserve at Cedar River apartments on Confederate Point Road near Blanding Boulevard.

Sky 4 aerials showed detectives investigating the parking lot of the apartment complex. Police said the body of a woman was found in a car. The woman's name and age were not immediately released.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

Foul play is suspected, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Police said they are speaking with several people and they are not looking for any suspects.

