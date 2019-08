JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in the Ribault area of the Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to a shooting on Ken Knight Drive East, off Moncrief Road West.

Police said they found a woman who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate.

