JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was shot multiple times early Tuesday morning near the Tallyrand neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. on East 27th Street, off of Talleyrand Avenue.

According to an incident report, police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to UF Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating.

