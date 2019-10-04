Police: Woman who claimed she was forced to rob bank arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman who claimed she was being forced to rob a bank on the Westside has now been arrested and charged, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office revealed Friday.

Court records show Amanda Chadwell, 33, was charged with strong-arm robbery. News4Jax has requested her arrest report and mug shot.

The Sheriff's Office said three other people were taken into custody and interviewed. Officers were sent to investigate the SunTrust Bank on South Lane Avenue on Tuesday.

According to investigators, a woman entered the bank at about 9:50 a.m. and sat down in the waiting area. She was approached by a bank employee, to whom she wrote a note.

The Sheriff's Office said the woman told the employee that she was being forced to rob the bank by three people who were sitting outside in an SUV. The bank locked the doors and an employee hit the panic switch.

The three people who were taken into custody were not arrested.

It was the 10th reported robbery or attempted robbery of a bank in Jacksonville in 2019. Last year, there were 18 bank robberies.

