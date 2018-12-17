Pregnant mom killed in crash remembered as generous, caring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sasha Mohn was pregnant with her second child when her life was cut tragically short in a crash, family told News4Jax on Monday.

The 27-year-old died last Friday morning when investigators say the driver of the car she was traveling in, John Gould, 28, lost control on Lannie Road near the Jacksonville National Cemetery and struck a tree. Gould, who family said was Mohn's boyfriend, also died in the crash.

To Mohn, family was everything. She leaves behind her parents, five siblings and her 5-year-old daughter, Julie.

"Sasha would love to play with Julie. Julie was her life," said Roberta Gregston, Julie's paternal grandmother. "Sasha was like a child who loves having a child, and what I mean by that is she would get on the floor, she would play with her (Julie), she would roll with her."

Gregston, said Mohn's death has been hard for the little girl to understand. She said her granddaughter deserves to have closure with her family members nearby.

"In time to come, she will be able to look back and say, 'I had my family here and mommy’s family here to say goodbye to her,'" Gregston said. "She loves her mother and her mother desperately loves her."

Kathleen Silker, Mohn's mother, remembers her daughter as a loving and caring person.

"She would’ve given you the shirt off her back. She really would have," Silker said. "She would’ve went with nothing to make sure you had something. That was her."

Family members have created a donation account online to help with funeral expenses. They said any remaining donations will go into a trust fund for Julie.

