Principal responds to parents who wanted answers about lockdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The principal of a Northwest Jacksonville elementary school responded to frustration from parents who wanted answers about a lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to Duval County Public Schools, the lockdown at John E. Ford Elementary School was prompted by a report of someone off campus who may have had a gun and law enforcement is investigating.

The Code Red lockdown happened about 10 minutes after students were scheduled to be dismissed.

A message was sent by the school district to parents about the lockdown, saying all students and staff were safe, but some parents told News4Jax that they hadn't learned much else.

Principal Tina Bennett later sent out another message to parents after the lockdown was lifted, explaining it was out of precaution. She also thanked families for their patience and support.

"We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously and will always implement security measures," the message said. "But I also know that these events result in fear and frustration among our school community."

"I am grateful that we were immediately able to secure our school through the lockdown process and that staff and students remained safe," her message said.

The lockdown happened ahead of a 6 p.m. open house at the school.

