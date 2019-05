JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville appears to be raking in the money from new home construction.

Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland told News4Jax there is more than $1.4 billion in new construction across the city.

Because of that, it looks like the city will net an estimated $50 million more in tax revenue, which will come into play this summer when the mayor and the new City Council work out a budget for the city.

