Property appraiser, value adjustment board split over audit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland clashed Thursday with the Value Adjustment Board over whether the board and his office should undergo an audit to make sure they’re on the same page.

It is Holland’s job to decide how much property in Jacksonville is worth, so it can be taxed accordingly. But people can challenge those assessments before the board. A magistrate has the final say.

At Holland’s suggestion, board chairman and City Councilman Danny Becton asked Thursday whether the board should be audited to check if it’s applying rules the same way as the property appraiser.

"I thought it would be good if we did certainly for transparency, but also to look internally at ourselves to make sure that there isn’t somewhere we can improve," said Becton.

After putting it up for a vote, the board shot that idea down.

Holland questioned that decision, saying it indicated the board was not being forthcoming.

"Any time in government when you’re not willing to be audited, then you lack transparency," he said. "You’re really saying to the public you don’t really want to look within us to see if there’s a problem."

Board attorney Bill Jeter disagreed. He said Holland is interfering with the board, something he described as a conflict. He said an audit should be conducted by the state, not locally.

It all may be moot at this point because the board has finished meeting for the year. For now, it appears there won’t be any audit.

