Proposed 60-foot-tall digital marquee would go up next to Daily's Place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A more than 60-foot-tall digital billboard could be going up next to Daily's Place amphitheater, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The Daily Record reports the city of Jacksonville and SMG, the company that manages the city's sport and entertainment venues, want to make that happen.

The double-facing, 60-foot-6-inch-tall sign would be placed along Gator Bowl Boulevard.

It would advertise events at TIAA Bank Field, Daily's Place amphitheater, the Dream Finders Home Flex Field at Daily’s Place the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena and the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

The Downtown Development Review Board is set to discuss the plan at a 1 p.m. Thursday meeting at City Hall.

