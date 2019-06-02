Public asked for input about development on Hodges at J. Turner Butler

Image from Jacksonville Daily Record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A proposed development of 49 acres in an already fast-growing Jacksonville corridor will be the subject of a public hearing Monday.

A pedestrian-friendly mix of 970 multifamily units and institutional, office, retail and commercial space is planned for the property at Hodges Boulevard at J. Turner Butler Boulevard, across from Windsor Commons, according to a filing with the Planning and Development Department.

Access to the development would be off Hodges Boulevard and Glen Kernan Parkway.

The George H. Hodges Jr. Trust applied to the city to rezone the site from one planned unit development to another, the Jacksonville Daily Record reported.

City Council President Aaron Bowman is hosting Monday's public hearing from 5:30-7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Chets Creek Elementary School. The development is slated for review at the Jacksonville Planning Commission on June 6, City Council on June 11 and the Land Use & Zoning Committee on June 18.

The Hodges and Butler site is not far from 1,000 acres that the Skinner family is preparing for development at Butler and Interstate 295 for residential, commercial, hotel and office uses.

