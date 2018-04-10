Raines High football team honored for state title win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The William M. Raines High School football team was honored during Tuesday evening's meeting of the Jacksonville City Council.

Council members congratulated the Vikings on winning the 2017 Florida Class 4A State Championship.

In December, Raines' quarterback Ivory Durham IV, the school's all-time leading passer, connected with Kamaree Noble on an 8-yard touchdown with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a 13-10 win over the Cocoa High School Tigers, earning earn the school its second-ever state football championship.

It was the Vikings first state championship in 20 years. Raines is the only Duval County public high school to win a FHSAA football championship.

