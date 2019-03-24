Real estate company signs leasing agreement to fill Regency Square Mall

VIDEO: The Regency Square Mall has a new owner. The mall opened almost 50 years ago and sold for $13 million. The sale of the struggling shopping center has people who live in the are and neighboring businesses hopeful for a turnaround.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville real estate company has signed a leasing agreement to help fill space at the Arlington shopping center.

Murphy Land and Retail Service Inc. tells our news partner, the Jax Daily Record, that it wants to take a new direction with Regency Square Mall to make it work.

"Now Leasing" signs are up at the mall. Murphy Land and Retail Services has a nine-month agreement to recruit tenants.

“It’s still very, very good real estate,” said Clint Murphy, president of Murphy Land and Retail Services Inc, to the Jax Daily Record.

Some of the ideas for the area are to have food trucks near the food court, a soccer association for an indoor-outdoor presence, a health club, a medical clinic, and a nightclub.

Regency Square averted a foreclosure sale last week after an appeal to the 1st District Court.

