Red Cross helping 8 adults after fire damages Northside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fire that broke out Monday afternoon at a house on Jacksonville's Northside displaced eight adults, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross told News4Jax it will be assisting the eight who live in the home on Juliet Lea Circle, where firefighters responded about 2:50 p.m. to a fire.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said everyone who lives at the home was outside when firefighters arrived. They were all reportedly safe.

Firefighters said the blaze started in the garage and spread to the attic, which sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The state fire marshal’s office was called to investigate.

Firefighters initially said the home is a halfway house, but one woman who lives there said it is not. She said the people who live there rent rooms.

Neighbor Lorenzo Watson said one of the residents seems to be handling it well.

"Well, she seems to be doing pretty good," Watson said. "She's taking it pretty good, fairly well, considering the situation."

The Red Cross said four of the eight people who live in the home are family members.

All of the residents will be placed somewhere Monday night, considering the amount of damage to the home.

