Gang members to testify in toddler's murder trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The second day of a trial for two young men accused in the January 2016 drive-by shooting of a 22-month-old Aiden McClendon was focused on the defendant's gang connections.

Henry Hayes IV, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, and Kquame Richardson, who was 17 at the time, have both been charged with murder in the shooting.

A detective who worked with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Gang Unit at the time identified gang members in evidence photos and video connected to a drive-by shooting unconnected with Aiden's murder. Prosecutors pointed out that a white car where the shots came from in that shooting was similar to the car used to shoot into a car containing Aiden and his grandmother.

Defense attorneys argued that the video is so far away, there’s no way to tell if it does show a shooting.

After lunch Wednesday, the jury will hear from two gang members who will testify in a courtroom closed to the public to protect them from threats.

On Tuesday, Aiden's mother, Tomesia Brown, and his great-grandmother, Mary Thomas, testified that Aiden was sitting in a car with his mother when the he was fatally shot in front of their Eastside home. Brown was dropping off Thomas at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors said the intended target of the gunfire was Reginald Williams, Brown's cousin.

"I didn't know he was in a gang, but I knew he was hanging with people that he shouldn't have been hanging with," Brown testified in court.

Williams walked up to the car, but suddenly walked away. That's when shots rang out.

"I heard large pops," Brown said. "I paid attention to the person I could see because he was hanging out the window with a gun."

Brown identified Henry Hayes as the shooter.

"Before that, I saw the white car come on the side of my mother's car," Brown continued, referring to the white car prosecutors said Richardson and Hayes used in the deadly shooting.

UNCUT: Aiden McClendon's mother testifies

Thomas said she was in the car with Brown as they drove Aiden to the hospital, where he died.

"I was holding his (Aiden's) head and told him everything would be alright," Thomas said.

Jamar Brooks, a witness, testified he saw Hayes and Richardson after the shooting and took a photo of them. Brooks said he sent the photo to Aiden's uncle. Aiden's mother then obtained the photo and confirmed Hayes was the shooter.

During cross-examination, the defense questioned the credibility of the mother and great-grandmother's memory. Two other witnesses testified they, too, saw a white car speed away from the area.

