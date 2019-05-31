Foul play suspected in discovery of human remains near Ribault River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Human remains were found Friday in a wooded area in Northwest Jacksonville, just south of the Ribault River, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Sgt. Mike Silcox, with the Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit, said officers were notified just before noon Friday of a man who was found dead in a wooded lot area off Ribault River Lane near Moncrief Road.

Silcox said it's uncertain how and when the man died, but said foul play is suspected.

The Sheriff's Office will be working with the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

