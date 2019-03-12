Renewed talk of Craig Airport runway expansion rankles residents

Tensions are flying in Arlington over a push to extend the runways at Craig Airport.

Residents who live in neighborhoods near Atlantic Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road have fought the expansion for years.

City Councilman Matt Schellenberg is introducing a resolution Tuesday night to look at making the runways longer, saying it’ll make the airport safer and boost the area's economy by bringing in jets.

But many neighbors say want the idea grounded because they're worried it will increase the air traffic and noise around their homes.

“The noise is irritating, but if a plane crashes, it’s a lot more serious, and it could kill people. And this is why they don’t build airports where there are a lot of people around them,” said Lad Hawkins, president of the Greater Arlington Civic Council.

Hawkins has been against expanding Craig Airport for four decades now and even discussed the issue with News4Jax 12 years ago.

Craig Airport has two runways that are each about 4,000 feet long, both of which work fine for a small propeller plane. But pilots say that to attract a business crowd that flies in on jets, runways of up to 5,000 feet are really necessary.

Schellenberg's resolution encourages the city and the Jacksonville Airport Authority to “reevaluate the extension of runways” at the airport.

“The jets are more efficient, and quite frankly, it will revitalize Arlington. It is an economic development issue also,” Schellenberg said. “Why is it that a few people in Arlington get to dictate what’s great for Jacksonville? They’re holding up progress.”

But Councilman Al Ferraro, who represents the Arlington area, disagrees.

“We’re not supposed to have it. It was promised to the residents that the extension would not happen. So I don’t know why they’re starting this or who’s behind it, but this is not something that I support,” Ferraro said.

Hawkins said residents near the airport will make sure their voices are heard over the noise.

“The people that live around here are not going to put up with this. It’s not going to happen,” Hawkins said.

Community members are considering a community forum to voice their concerns about any changes to Craig.

