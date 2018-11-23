Report: City approves permits for implosion, demolition of downtown buildings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Permits for the anticipated implosion of the former City Hall Annex and the demolition of the former Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville were approved Wednesday, according to a report from the Jax Daily Record.

The implosion is scheduled for Jan. 20, but that date could change. The courthouse structure demolition will begin by the end of November and should be completed by April.

The city approved permits for the $4.95 million implosion of the 15-story annex at 220 E. Bay St. and the $3 million demolition of the seven-floor courthouse at 330 E. Bay St., the Record reported.

Environmental Holdings Group LLC of Mooresville, North Carolina, is the contractor and has been preparing the sites, demolishing the interiors and removing windows, among other work, the Record said.

