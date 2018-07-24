Report: Councilman filed for unemployment a week before appointment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Interim Jacksonville City Councilman Terrance Freeman applied for unemployment benefits from the state a week before Gov. Rick Scott appointed him to fill the vacancy created by the suspension of indicted City Councilman Reggie Brown, the Florida Times-Union reported Tuesday.

In an interview with the Times-Union, Freeman said he sought unemployment assistance in case he could not line up a job after leaving his previous job as regional director with Ygrene Energy. The state ultimately denied his application for financial assistance for reasons that remain unclear.

The appointment of Freeman, a Republican, to represent the traditionally Democratic-leaning District 10 has been controversial since it was announced. It led former Duval County School Board member Brenda Priestly-Jackson to file a July 13 lawsuit challenging his selection.

The lawsuit questions whether Freeman can legitimately serve the residents of District 10 in Northwest Jacksonville because he did not officially live in the district at the time of his appointment. He has since said he is renting a place in the district and given up the homestead exemption on his Mandarin home.

Why Freeman left his job at Ygrene, the employer he listed on the application he submitted to the governor’s office to fill the council vacancy, is not yet clear. A spokesperson for Ygrene confirmed to the Times-Union that Freeman is no longer with the company, but did not provide an explanation.

Scott announced Freeman’s appointment July 10 following his decision June 1 to suspend Brown, who faces dozens of federal fraud charges as part of a 38-count indictment that also named his fellow City Council member Katrina Brown.

The governor later defended his choice during a campaign stop in Jacksonville, saying he had to fill the council vacancies because of the indictments and that, in doing so, he followed the rules. “This was totally in compliance with the law,” he said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.