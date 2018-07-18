Report: Dilapidated Jacksonville hotel set to become luxury apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another downtown Jacksonville eyesore is about to go away.

The dilapidated and boarded up Ambassador Hotel has been sold and will be turned into luxury apartments, according to a report from the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Two St. Augustine developers purchased the hotel and adjoining lots for $5.4 million and plan to build a 200-unit luxury apartment complex, the Record reported.

The block is in the area Duval, Julia, Church and Pearl streets.

They plan to renovate the Ambassador and talks are in the works with several hotel chains to operate 103 rooms inside the building.

For more on this story, visit JaxDailyRecord.com.



