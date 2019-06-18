Report: Marijuana dispensary 'MedMen' coming to Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new marijuana dispensary is preparing to open a location in Mandarin, the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.

The building, located at 11190 San Jose Boulevard, was a former Al's Pizza.

The owner sold the property to MedMen Enterprises in April, the record reports.

“Our research shows many patients in Florida feel they need guidance when they walk into a dispensary," MedMen Enterprises Inc. said.

"As we expand patient access to the benefits of cannabis, our goal is to help educate our customers before they buy,” Nick Hansen, MedMen’s director of government affairs for the Florida region, said. “When a patient enters a MedMen store they will be immediately welcomed by highly-trained staff ready to answer every question and helping them find the best product for their needs.”

