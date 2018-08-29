Report: Sweet Pete's closed for building repairs until Oct. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A popular candy store and restaurant in downtown Jacksonville will be closed for nearly two months because of much-needed repairs to its aging building, according to a report from the Jax Daily Record.

Sweet Pete's and the Candy Apple Cafe at the corner of Hogan and Duval streets, just across from Hemming Park, will be closed until Oct. 1, the store's co-owner told the Record.

The businesses, which occupy a 115-year-old building, have been shuttered since Aug. 10 because of condensation caused by heavy rains, the Record reports.

The repairs include removing and replacing the third-floor insulation, fixing the ventilation system, painting the building's exterior, resealing windows and refinishing floors. In the meantime, the store's 13 full-time employees are pitching in on the repairs and “doing whatever needs to be done,” co-owner Allison Behringer told the Record.

Customers can sign up for email alerts on the repair progress or keep up on the Sweet Pete’s Candy Facebook page or sweetpetescandy.com.

For more on this story, go to JaxDailyRecord.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.