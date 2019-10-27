Shots fired into home in Grand Park neighborhood hit teenage boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Shots fired into a home on Doby Street in the Grand Park neighborhood Saturday night struck a teenage boy according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

His mother took the boy to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, unknown suspects fired multiple shots into the home with six to seven people inside. Police are questioning those in the house and in the neighborhood hoping to learn more about the shooting and who might have done it.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the JSO non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 904-398-3775

